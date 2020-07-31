The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported an additional 1,168 cases of COVID-19 in the state -- including 13 in Hancock County -- with 52 new deaths.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 58,747, with 1,663 deaths …," according to the agency's statement Friday. "Currently there are 989 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 240 more with suspected COVID-19."
Hancock County's totals now stand at 323 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 14 deaths, including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
There were 66 new cases reported in Harrison County on Friday, bringing the totals to 2,048 with 31 deaths, including 124 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County healthcare officials on Friday reported nine new cases of the virus there, with one new death, making the totals 471 and 36, respectively, with 53 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care.
MSDH estimates that, as of Sunday, 35,071 Mississippians have recovered from the virus, but has not yet broken down the number of recoveries by county.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, 470,048 tests had been performed by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and other healthcare providers around the state.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed.
