The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 in the state -- including eight new cases in Hancock County -- and 42 new deaths statewide.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 62,199, with 1,753 deaths," according to the agency's statement on Tuesday.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs MD, MPH, on Tuesday issued a statewide order for the "Isolation of Individuals Diagnosed with COVID-19" effective immediately.
The order – issued to everyone living in Mississippi, Dobbs said – stipulates that anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 must immediately isolate at home.
“We have a lot of COVID activity throughout the state right now, so it is absolutely critical that anyone infected with COVID-19, and not hospitalized, must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 14 days from onset of illness (or from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic)," according to Dobbs' statement Tuesday.
"The failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both. "
Dobbs said that people infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts.
"No visitors should be allowed in the home," he said. "Please stay in a specific room away from others in your home. Use a separate bathroom if available. If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a facemask. Please see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html for guidance on preventing transmission in the home."
As of Tuesday, Hancock County had a reported total of 344 cases of the virus, with 14 deaths. Eight of the cases and four of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, MSDH said.
Also as of Tuesday, 76 new cases were reported in Harrison County, making the totals there 2,228 with 33 deaths, including 130 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care.
In Pearl River County, 11 new cases of the virus and one new death were reported Tuesday, bringing the totals to 496 cases of the virus with 37 deaths. Fifty-six of the cases and 15 of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
MSDH reported 572 new cases of the virus and eight new deaths on Monday; 672 cases and 10 new deaths on Sunday; and 1,134 cases and 30 deaths on Saturday.
As of Aug. 2, MSDH estimates that 42,391 Mississippi residents who at some point had the virus have recovered.
As of July 31, 477,160 people had been tested in the state, including 81,887 by the MSDH Public Laboratory and 395,273 by other healthcare providers around Mississippi.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed.
