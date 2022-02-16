The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 75 deaths. Five new cases were reported in Hancock County.
Hancock County’s total now stands at 12,044 with 146 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11, 2020 now stands at 783,751 with 11,772 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “There are now 197 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of Feb. 14, the MSDH reports that 717 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 194 patients in ICU; 22 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 108 patients on ventilators.
Twenty-four deaths reported on Wednesday occurred between Jan. 30 and Feb. 15. Fifty-one deaths occurred between Jan. 21 and Feb. 12, identified from death certificate reports.
Monoclonal antibodies is having a positive impact on those diagnosed with COVID-19 and can prevent hospitalization or death.
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for information about where to go and get monoclonal antibodies.
As of Feb. 16, about 19,732 Hancock residents — about 41 percent of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 17,315 Hancock residents — about 36 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated.
Statewide, the total doses administered is 3,699,160. Of that number, 1,724,340 have received at least one dose. The MSDH reports that 1,503,782 Mississippians are fully vaccinated and 542,713 people have received the booster or third dose.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is free, safe and greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. You can be vaccinated at any of our free sites, or at hundreds of providers statewide. Find booster and vaccination information at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination
Third vaccine doses and booster doses are now available through county health departments for those who qualify. More information at https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
