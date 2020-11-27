The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and six deaths between Nov. 25 and 26.
Seventeen deaths occurred between Nov. 14 and Nov. 19, and six occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13, and were identified from death certificate reports.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 148,387, with 3,769 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Friday. “Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 65 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and six deaths. There are currently 193 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
MSDH reported 1,746 cases of the novel coronavirus and 18 deaths (occurring between Nov.17-25) on Thanksgiving Day.
As of Friday morning, Hancock County had a total of 1,202 cases of coronavirus — marking 43 new cases over a two-day period — with 39 deaths, including 62 cases and 10 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Friday, Harrison County had 7,045 cases with 110 deaths, including 346 cases and 37 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 1,508 cases with 67 deaths, including 103 cases and 23 deaths in long-term care.
As of Nov. 24, the MSDH reports that 962 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed infection; 242 patients were in ICU; 113 patients were hospitalized with suspected infection; and 97 patients were on ventilators.
As of Nov. 22, the MSDH estimates that 121,637 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled across Mississippi every week. If you have symptoms or may have been exposed, be tested. If you're a college student or teacher about to travel, be tested before you go (no symptoms required). For a schedule of locations and how to make an appointment, visit http://HealthyMS.com/freetesting.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.