The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 18 new deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 14,044, with 670 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “Two of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 123 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of May 27, MSDH reports a total of 87 cases in Hancock with 11 deaths. Nine of those cases and three deaths are in long-term care facilities.
As of May 24, the MSDH estimates that 9,401 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are “presumed recovered.”
“Presumed recovered if has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive, if they were not hospitalized,” MSDH states. “Presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since the case tested positive, if they were hospitalized or hospitalization was unknown.”
MSDH updates presumed recovered counts on a once-a-week basis.
As of May 25, MSDH reports that 388 patients are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 173 patients with suspected infection; 134 patients in ICU; and 81 patients on ventilators.
As of May 25, 154,624 people had been tested for the virus statewide, including 25,103 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 129,521 by other providers around the state.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.