The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 1,156 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in the state reported as 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16.
Daily county-by-county totals will now be summarized on a weekly basis.
As of the June 12 report, Hancock County’s total was at 12,577 cases with 152 COVID-19 related deaths, up 78 cases from the June 5 report.
For current COVID-19 county level of community transmission, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Due to the recent decline in statewide COVID-19 activity, MSDH will include fewer demographic charts and less frequent updates to a number of daily charts and reports. Most charts were discontinued on Friday, March 11.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11, 2020 now stands at 820,659 with 12,492 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Friday. “There are now 111 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for information about where to go and get monoclonal antibodies.
As of June 13, about 20,155 Hancock residents — about 42 percent of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 17,901 Hancock residents — about 38 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated.
Statewide, the total doses administered is 3,926,189. Of that number, 1,767,602 have received at least one dose. The MSDH reports that 1,552,352 Mississippians are fully vaccinated and 679,255 people have received the booster or third dose.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is free, safe and greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. You can be vaccinated at any of our free sites, or at hundreds of providers statewide. Find booster and vaccination information at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination
Third vaccine doses and booster doses are now available through county health departments for those who qualify. More information at https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters Appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots are now available thought county health departments.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
