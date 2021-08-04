Last week, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, along with State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and senior deputy and director of the Office of Health Protection Jim Craig, issued new guidance in response to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“We are seeing a really phenomenal increase in the number of cases in the state of Mississippi,” Dobbs said. “And we’re also seeing significant stress on our healthcare system with a lot of folks having to be hospitalized. This is not surprising, this is something we’ve been seeing coming for a while. It’s a sort of grand combination of a low level of immunity in our population, combined with the delta variant and us being more active and it’s entirely predictable.”
Dobbs also reinforced what is known about the transmission of coronavirus right now.
“Ninety-three percent of the samples that we’ve looked at recently are the delta variant,” he said. “So pretty much everything out there right now is the highly contagious delta variant. And we know that the majority of transmission is occurring among and from unvaccinated folks. Ninety-five percent of our new cases are still among unvaccinated individuals in the state of Mississippi. But there’s another thing that’s happening that is new and really concerning is that we’re seeing some spillover from unvaccinated folks into certain subsets of vaccinated, especially older individuals and those who have weakened immune systems.”
Dobbs said that 87 percent of hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people. Eighty percent of deaths are in unvaccinated and 20 percent are in vaccinated individuals.
“And by and large, these are people (vaccinated individuals) who are over 65 who have serious underlying medical issues or have serious immunocompromised states,” Dobbs said.
Dobbs said that there is a concern about the “increase of transmission in younger age groups.”
He said that there is an increase in hospitalizations of people under the age of 50.
Dobbs also reported the death of a teenager who died from COVID-19. There are now four child deaths in the state, he said, two in the age range of 11-17, one between the age of 6 and 10, and one between the age of one and five.
“Although severe outcomes in children are rare, when we have a whole lot of transmission, we have a lot of cases, we are unfortunately going to see this type of tragedy from time to time,” Dobbs said. “Most of the cases we are seeing is Delta and that’s really playing a part, it’s twice as contagious as previous variants. It’s a super big challenge, especially when we have the vast majority of our kids who are not immune, either because they haven’t had the infection or been immunized.”
Dobbs spoke about the need for boosters for those with weakened immune systems, people who are undergoing chemotherapy, transplant patients, and people who are taking medications for autoimmune disorders who have to suppress their immune systems.
“Those sorts of folks we know do not generate significant immunity after two doses all the time,” he said. “And that’s a subset of population that we want to talk to their doctor. Right now, we are recommending folks talk to their physician. It’s a physician-patient conversation.”
As of this week, the MSDH updated public health guidance for mask use in public indoor settings.
“The Delta variant is the predominant strain in Mississippi accounting for an estimated 93 percent of cases in the state,” State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said. “The Delta variant is much more contagious, and spreads twice as easily compared to other strains. The overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated persons, though there have been some infections, hospitalizations, and deaths seen in fully vaccinated persons. Some fully vaccinated persons who become infected may be contagious.”
Aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommends the following steps for all Mississippians to control the spread of COVID-19:
• Get a COVID-19 vaccination if you are eligible, ages 12 and up.
• MSDH recommends everyone (including those who are fully vaccinated) wear a mask in public indoor settings.
• If you test positive for COVID-19, even if fully vaccinated, you should isolate for at least 10 days from the beginning of your symptoms or from your test date if you have no symptoms.
• If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days following exposure. If you are not fully vaccinated, you should quarantine for at least 10 days after exposure (fully vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine after exposure, but should get tested).
• If you are 65 years of age or older, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.
• If you have a chronic medical condition, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.
Byers said that there has been an increase in vaccinations in the state over the past couple of weeks.
“We hope that’s an interest from the public because of what we are seeing now with the rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations across the state,” Byers said. “We still have low numbers in our vaccination rates in our 12-15 age group and our 16 to 17 age group. It’s important to remember that most times, these individuals that become infected have minimal to mild symptoms and do recover. There are deaths that do occur in individuals under the age of 18. There are hospitalizations that occur as well. We encourage all parents to get your children vaccinated. This is going to be a key to not only protecting your children, but preventing transmission in the school settings, preventing transmission to the vulnerable population, especially those individuals they may share a household with.”
Byers said that Mississippi’s vaccination rates are still “lagging” behind the U.S.’s rates, at 34 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
Byers’ said that MSDH would be aligning its guidance for school with the CDC’s guidance to recommend that all students, teachers, staff, and visitors in indoor school settings wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
MSDH is expected to send out additional guidance for schools.
Craig said that MSDH has also issued an order requiring all Mississippi licensed hospitals to participate in the Mississippi COVID-19 System of Care Plan effective July 29 until Aug. 15.
“In parts of our state, hospitals are struggling to accommodate the acute clinical demands that they are facing with the increase in hospitalizations so, consistent with the COVID-19 system of care plan, we will enact a COVID-19 rotation to help ensure the proper assignment of patients to an appropriate hospital.”
Craig said that MSDH has also activated Mississippi Med-Com, which serves as the state’s medical response communications facility as well as patient transfer coordination.
“They’ll begin to assist hospitals in directing patients to available beds and if no beds are available, they’ll start helping to rotate to destinations on a rotating basis, based on the geography and resources of that area,” Craig said.
The order will also look at increasing available resources within hospitals, he said.
On Aug. 2, “hospitals must begin to delay elective procedures that require overnight hospitalization and this should increase our critical resource availability within these hospitals,” Craig said.
Craig added that free vaccinations are available at all MSDH office locations during operating hours and appointments are encouraged. Appointments can be made at www.covidvaccine.umc.edu.
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
