The Mississippi State Health Department is continuing its push to vaccinate people across the state, although there is still no drive-through site in Hancock County.
Starting this week, individuals ages 16 and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and over can receive the Moderna vaccine, according to the MSDH website. Those under age 18 should see a physician or private medical provider, rather than visiting a drive-through site, according to the agency.
MSDH operates free drive-through vaccinations sites in locations around the state. If you are 18 or older, please schedule your first-dose appointment online at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ .
Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may also take the vaccine, but are urged to consult with their healthcare providers before scheduling.
When you arrive for testing, expect vaccination and related paperwork to take about 10 minutes. There will also be a 15-minute observation period after vaccination.
While there is no free drive-through site in Hancock County this week, MSDH said limited quantities are available at Coastal Family Health Center in Bay St. Louis at 190 Hospital Drive (228-374-4991); and Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock, 149 Drinkwater Blvd., Bay St. Louis (228-220-5200).
Coastal Family Health Center at 257 Davis Ave. in Pass Christian is also listed (228-374-4991); as is Highland Community Hospital (601-358-9457) in Picayune and Picayune Drug Co. Inc. (601-798-4846).
The Mississippi Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi, is still the closest drive-through site for Hancock County residents.
The Walmart pharmacies in Gulfport and Biloxi also have limited quantities of the vaccine available. You can make an appointment online at www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.
Some hospitals, private healthcare providers and pharmacies have also received COVID-19 vaccine distributed to them for administration to persons eligible in Mississippi. Contact a provider directly to find out about cost and the availability of appointments.
Comprehensive list of all locations in MS giving vaccine:
Drive thru: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdh.../_static/14,22816,420,976.html...
Local Hospitals & Clinics:
https://msdh.ms.gov/msdh.../_static/14,22816,420,976.html...
If scheduling online isn't convenient, call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline for assistance: (877) 978-6453.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.