The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday confirmed the 10th pediatric death in a child under 18. None of the 10 pediatric deaths were vaccinated. Vaccinations are now available for any child five years of age and older at all county health departments. Boosters are recommended for those over 12 to prevent hospitalizations and death.
Since COVID was diagnosed in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported:
- one death in an infant – under one year of age
- two deaths in the 1-5 year age range
- one death in the 6-10 year age range
- six deaths in the 11-17 year age range
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers encourages parents to discuss childhood vaccination with their health care provider.
“Currently we only have seven percent of the 5-11 age group fully vaccinated and 37 percent of the 12-17 age group fully vaccinated. Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it. For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child are vaccinated.”
Beyond vaccination and booster shots, protection efforts such as social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large crowds continue to be recommended.
