Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday gave an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
More than 1,000 healthcare personnel are expected to be deployed to Mississippi’s hospitals, Reeves said.
“Eight-hundred and eight nurses, three certified registered nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists and 20 paramedics,” he said.
Reeves said the personnel began deployment on Tuesday morning to 50 of the state’s hospitals to meet staffing shortages. He said that this personnel was secured through the awarding of the 19 bids MEMA received on Aug. 13.
Reeves said that Level 1 and Level 2 Trauma hospitals’ requests have already been fulfilled and Level 3 hospitals’ requests are currently being processed and fulfilled.
“We anticipate that all staffing requests for the 61 hospitals that made them should be met no later than the end of this week,” Reeves said.
Ochsner Medical Center Hancock has deployment orders for medical personnel as of Aug. 24.
In addition, a 23-person active-duty team arrived in Jackson as part of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operation. Twenty members of the team are active duty Air Force medical personnel and three are part of a command-and- control element, he said. Another 23-person team is also anticipated and includes active-duty Army personnel and will provide assistance in Tupelo.
“My top priority throughout the pandemic has and will always be protecting the integrity of our healthcare system,” he said. “Having these staffing needs met will help to alleviate a portion of the strain on our healthcare system and ensure that all Mississippians that need care will receive the quality care they deserve.”
As far as vaccinations, Reeves said that last week, more than 81,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, and of those, 53,000 were first doses, marking the sixth week in a row the state has seen an increase in vaccinations.
“As I have repeatedly done throughout this year, I encourage each and every one of you to consult with your doctor, study the facts, and decide what is best for you and your families,” Reeves. “I will continue to defend your right to make your own choices about your healthcare. That being said, the facts continue to point to the vaccine as being safe and effective and the best way to preventing serious illness and death as a result of COVID-19.”
With regards to schools, Reeves said that there is “no doubt we have kids and teachers throughout the state that have tested positive” and required to quarantine.
“And that wreaks havoc on many individual schools, individual classrooms, and individual districts throughout the state,” he said. “But, I still believe very strongly that having our kids in the classroom is vitally important and in the long term, the risks associated with not being in the classroom is greater than the risk associated with being in the classroom.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that MSDH on Tuesday reported 3,291 cases and 111 deaths.
“This is the highest total of deaths we’ve had up to date so far during the pandemic,” Byers said. “The previous high was back in January when we were having our large peak over the winter months.”
About 87 percent of the deaths are not “fully vaccinated,” he said. More than 50 percent of the deaths occurred in those over the age of 65 and those who are 75 and older, 75 percent are not fully vaccinated.
“We are still seeing an impact in our older individuals,” he said. “We do know that the vaccine is very protective for these folks at preventing the severe complications and illness that can occur.”
Byers said that there has been some “flattening off” in hospitalizations, ICUs and ventilator.
On Tuesday, the MSDH reported that 1,655 individuals were hospitalized.
“When you look at our cases over time, it looks like we are beginning to plateau,” he said. “A couple of days does not a trend make. But, it does look like we’re moving in the right direction with our case numbers. But we have had some increased deaths. We do know from our experience that when we have big surges in cases that the deaths often follow several days later. Once an individual becomes ill enough to become severely ill. So we may anticipate some significant increases in our deaths still. We’re going to watch that.”
Byers said that the impact of monoclonal antibodies is also having a positive impact.
“We do feel like this is a life-saving measure,” he said. “We feel like this is what is additionally helping our hospital capacity. We know that individuals who are infected if they get monoclonal antibodies early in the course of their illness that it can prevent hospitalizations, it can prevent deaths. We’ve seen an increase in the use of monoclonal antibodies throughout the state.”
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for information about where to go and get monoclonal antibodies.
MSDH’s locations are now offering the booster shot for individuals with certain medical conditions such as cancers, organ transplants, and other immunocompromising situations. Residents can make an appointments on the MSDH’s website, Byers said.
