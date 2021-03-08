March 8, 2021 (GULFPORT, Miss.) — Memorial is accepting appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 first dose vaccine and will be distributing the vaccinations at the following locations, dates and times.
March 9: Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle (8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
March 10: Isaiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gulfport (8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
By appointment only: To schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The following populations are eligible:
Persons aged 50 years and older
Anyone 18 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition
Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
First responders: law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
Healthcare personnel and EMT/paramedics include nurses, physicians, emergency medical services, technicians, pharmacists, dietary and food staff, environmental services staff and others.
Healthcare settings include acute care facilities, long-term acute care facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health care, mobile clinics, outpatient facilities such as physicians' offices and others.
For more information about eligibility, visit the Mississippi State Department of Health.
