Memorial is accepting appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 first dose vaccine and will be distributing the vaccinations at the following locations, dates and times:.
· Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Monday, March 29
8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHO: Persons aged 16 years and older (anyone 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult)
HOW: Schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 seven days a week
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.