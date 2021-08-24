Memorial opens additional COVID-19 testing site in Bay St. Louis
DATE/TIME/LOCATION:
Starting Wednesday, August 25
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bay St. Louis Historic Train Depot
1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis
This is a drive-thru testing site.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 4:33 am
Memorial opens additional COVID-19 testing site in Bay St. Louis
DATE/TIME/LOCATION:
Starting Wednesday, August 25
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bay St. Louis Historic Train Depot
1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis
This is a drive-thru testing site.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our breaking news updates? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.