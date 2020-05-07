McLeod Park will reopen on Friday, May 8.
Staff is now taking reservations and Halloween reservations will begin at 12:01 a.m. on May 8.
“The reason for this was to give all customers fair notice of when Halloween reservations could be made,” a county release states.
All pavilions and public bathrooms remain closed at this time due to COVID-19.
All campers must have restroom facilities.
Loitering and gatherings are prohibited and all persons shall adhere to all social distancing requirements.
McLeod Park will only allow two parking passes per site to assist with these requirements. No day passes will be allowed except for boating.
