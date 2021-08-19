Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, along with State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and senior deputy and director of the Office of Health Protection Jim Craig on Wednesday discussed “record peaks” of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.
Dobbs said that the state is at the “worst part of the pandemic that we’ve seen throughout and it’s continuing to worsen.”
The state is seeing a higher and higher number of cases and hospitalizations, people in the ICU, on life support, and additional deaths, he said.
“Without a doubt, we have surpassed our previous peaks by a substantial margin and we plan to see that continue,” Dobbs said. “We are not as immune and vaccinated as we need to be.”
For the past month, Dobbs said 98 percent of cases are among the unvaccinated; 89 percent of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated; and 86 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
The 14 percent of deaths among vaccinated people is in people who are in their mid to late 70s or have weaker immune systems for a variety of reasons, Dobbs said. People who are vaccinated are surviving at “much” higher rates and health officials are seeing fewer cases among the vaccinated.
Dobbs said that there is a growing number of cases among youth, which he said is not “very surprising” considering schools have started back.
“We knew there would be significant transmission in younger age groups and we’re also seeing an increasing number of hospitalizations in those under 50,” he said. “And we’re seeing a lot of cases in the younger age groups. Again, not very surprising in an under-vaccinated part of the population.”
Dobbs said that “vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic.”
Dobbs also encourages anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to speak with his or her health provider about treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which can reduce hospitalization by about 80 to 90 percent.
Dobbs said that the state is working to make the treatment more widely available and there are 10 federal teams on the ground in Mississippi to supply the treatment.
“We also have submitted a statewide standing order so that anyone who is diagnosed with COVID can directly seek care with monoclonal antibodies if they meet the criteria and that way, we don’t have to go through a physician’s visit, we don’t want that impediment, and also for people that don’t have insurance, they can go ahead and get with a center where they can be screened for appropriateness and be treated with these monoclonal antibodies which are immediately beneficial and can save your life today.”
Last week, Dobbs said, there were about 71,000 vaccinations administered and 50,000 of those were first-time doses.
Byers said that the MSDH has put out quite of bit of guidance to schools.
“In addition to the guidance we’ve provided them around vaccination and for eligible groups, making sure that indoor masks are universal in all K-12 settings, regardless of the vaccination status and making sure that the schools have access to testing so that they can do some routine testing of asymptomatic individuals who are unvaccinated in order to identify those cases and getting them removed before transmission occurs,” he said.
Since school began, Byers said, more than 20,000 students are quarantined.
Byers said that these numbers are also reflective of the “high” levels of community transmission that is occurring throughout Mississippi and all counties.
Byers said that a large part of the growth in cases is in children ages 6-10.
“The more cases that we see in children in this age group, unfortunately this will translate to potentially more hospitalizations of children under the age of 18 and unfortunately, we may see additional deaths,” he said. “We hope that we don’t for children.”
A third vaccination dose or booster is now available for those with certain medical conditions such as cancers, organ transplants, and other immunocompromising situations, Byers said. He recommends patients speak with their physicians about the booster shot.
MSDH does not currently provide the booster shot, but Byers said, that MSDH could start offering those on Aug. 23.
Byers said that there are currently 109 pregnant women with COVID-19 and six reported deaths, which is from the very beginning of the pandemic when MSDH began reporting the data in March 2020.
Last weekend, the state reported its fifth pediatric death, a youth under the age of 18.
“We need children 12 and older to be vaccinated,” Byers said. “That’s going to be their best protection from infection and from the severe complications that may occur as a result of infection. And we need parents to be vaccinated around those children to protect them, as well.”
Byers said that most children don’t have a severe illness or complication, but it can occur.
Craig gave an update on the state’s critical care situation and stated that the COVID System of Care remains active in Mississippi through the end of August and it’s still mandatory for hospitals in the state transferring patients for critical care services that can’t be accommodated by the normal referral process.
Under the System of Care, there is the delay of Tier 1 and Tier 2 elective surgeries that may lead to a hospital stay, Craig said.
Since the system was enacted, MedCom reports more than 800 patients have been transferred in the state for critical care services, he said.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Craig said, six ICU beds were available in the state and 46 patients waiting; and 251 Mississippians were waiting in an emergency room for a hospital bed.
“Obviously, the pressure on our healthcare system, while it’s terrifying and unnecessary, still remains and worsens,” he said.
The VA in Jackson and Biloxi have each provided five ICU beds to the state.
Components of MS MedOne are still operating in the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s parking garage, Craig said. It is a 13-bed unit established and staffed by 39 national disaster medical system team members.
This week, Craig said, the state requested seven additional U.S. Public Health Service team members to assist with the administration of monoclonal antibodies.
Samaritan’s Purse also provided a field hospital with 32 beds for critical care, which is located in garage C at UMMC, to help with statewide transfers and help decompress overly-congested hospitals throughout the state. Of those 32, five are ICU beds.
Craig said that staffing for hospitals remains a critical need throughout the state.
“We’re still nowhere near the staff we need for the beds we need,” he said. “73 hospitals requested over 1,451 personnel. Those hospitals reported that the additional staffing will open up 771 medical surgical beds and 235 ICU beds that are currently unstaffed. The governor’s office and MEMA are working to contract additional healthcare resources to assist in those staffing projects.”
Craig said that ambulance services throughout the state are “extremely” busy responding to local 911 calls as well as moving patients around in the COVID-19 System of Care and routine transfers.
“Because of the limited staff availability that we’re seeing in the hospitals, it is extending their turnaround time to get back to their counties to respond to their 911 calls and other emergency transfers,” Craig said. “Be patient with the EMS services as they’re trying to get patients moved around in the system of care with the system being as tight as it is right now.”
To assist with hospital staffing, Craig said, EMS is also assisting.
“Today, we issued a health officer order that permits certified paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians, and EMTs licensed in the state of Mississippi acting under medical direction to care for patients in a Mississippi licensed hospital emergency room or other part of the facility, while not on duty with a licensed EMS agency, ” Craig said.
Craig said that there has also been an increase in requests for ventilators around the state. The state requested 150 and 100 of those arrived on Tuesday from the Federal Strategic National Stockpile.
Free vaccinations are available at all MSDH office locations during operating hours and appointments are encouraged. Appointments can be made at www.covidvaccine.umc.edu.
MSDH is also offering assistance to businesses, organizations, cities, groups or individuals interested in holding a COVID-19 vaccination event in their community, particularly in rural or minority communities with less access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Call the MS COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6543 for more information.
Craig also announced a new initiative called ‘Shots at the Shop,’ which will train African-American barbers and stylists to help “relay correct information to their customers, friends, and communities. The shops are encouraged to hold vaccine events in or near their shops.”
Craig said the program is paying $1,000 to shops who undergo training and host an event. The program is scheduled to begin on Aug. 16 and is open to 500 of Mississippi’s barbershops and salons.
If you are homebound and need assistance getting your COVID-19 vaccination, send an email to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov or call the Hotline at 877-978-6543.
