The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday extended the closures of Hancock County beaches until May 4 to further slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Tate Reeves first ordered the closures of beaches on April 1 with the issuance of Executive Order No. 1466, Shelter-at-Home.
That order expired on Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m.
However, Reeves extended the Shelter-at-Home order until April 27 at 8 a.m. with the issuance of Executive Order No. 1473, in which he reopened the state’s lakes and beaches for “individual fishing and relaxing.”
Order No. 1473 took effect Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m.
According to the order, local jurisdictions have the option to keep their beaches closed. Local authorities have the ability to place more stringent orders in place, but cannot relax anything stated in the governor’s order.
Hancock County’s supervisors unanimously agreed to continue the beach closure until May 4 at noon. As previously ordered by the board, the parking lots and parking bays adjacent to the beach will also remain closed, except to those utilizing the walking trial along the beach. According to the order, there will be “no loitering at the parking lot, bays, or walking trail is allowed.”
The board also extended the closures of public community centers, the sports complex, county-owned fields and parks, public bathrooms, piers, arena, and other open areas until May 4 at noon.
Board President Scotty Adam said that both Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre and Waveland Mayor Mike Smith are in favor of continuing the beach closures.
If the board decides to lift the order closing the beaches prior to May 4, a special meeting will be called.
Supervisor Kodie Koennen said board members are watching the numbers.
“The last two days, we had 300 cases the day before and another 240 last night, statewide, and a couple more confirmed cases in Hancock County,” he said.
Adam said that the numbers have “held steady” in Hancock County.
“We would like to keep it that way,” he said.
Koennen said that a lot of thought goes into making this decision.
“You can’t put a price on public health and safety,” he said. “Our proximity to Louisiana and Pearl River, and right here on the coast, is dangerous to a lot of people. So we’re trying to make sure we do the best thing for everybody.”
