The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 675 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including at least 10 more in Hancock County — and eight deaths.
The totals for Monday include cases and deaths from both Saturday and Sunday, according to the MDSH, which said Monday that “228 cases and two deaths were reported as of Saturday the 24th and 447 cases with six deaths were reported as of Sunday the 25th. Four deaths occurred between Oct. 11 and Oct. 25, and four occurred between Aug. 29 and Oct. 6, identified from death certificate reports.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 115,763, with 3,263 deaths.”
As of Monday, Hancock County’s total number of cases had risen to 750, with 27 deaths, including 48 cases and six deaths in long-term care facilities. Hancock’s total number of cases went up from 798 on Thursday to 816 on Friday to 840 on Saturday to 850 by late Sunday.
Harrison County had a total of 5,272 cases — up from 5,223 on Saturday — with 84 deaths as of Monday, including 258 cases and 32 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County had a total of 1,145 cases with 60 deaths as of Monday, including 94 cases and 23 deaths in long-term care.
Statewide, as of Oct. 23, there were a total of 569 patients in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19; and 114 with suspected coronavirus infections. Of those hospitalized, 154 were in ICU; and 64 were on ventilators.
The MSDH reported that as of Oct. 18, approximately 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
As of Oct. 15, a total of 941,532 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus. The MSDH has not updated the numbers since then.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
