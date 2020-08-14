There have been COVID-19 “incidents” at three Hancock County district schools that sent more than 80 children home for quarantine, according to a press release Friday from Superintendent Alan Dedeaux’s office.
“Hancock High School has had two students test positive for COVID-19 and a total of 20 students were identified as having been in close contact with the students and were sent home to quarantine for 14 days,” according to the release.
“East Hancock Elementary School had one person experiencing symptoms and out of caution, 24 students were sent home early yesterday to begin quarantine. Negative test results were received yesterday afternoon and parents were then contacted that their children could return to school today.
“Hancock North Central Elementary School had two individuals that were experiencing symptoms and waiting test results. Forty students were sent home to quarantine. They will remain on quarantine until the results are received.”
Students in the district went back to school last Thursday, Aug. 6 for the 2020-21 school year.
"When students are quarantined, they become part of our distance learners group and can continue their instruction and assignments at home,” according to the release. “The parents of students that have been sent home to quarantine have been very cooperative and supportive of the district’s actions as we work to keep everyone as safe as possible. HCSD is grateful to have the support of our parents and community as we all work together to provide the best education possible to our students during the continued presence of COVID.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.