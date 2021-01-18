The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,457 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and three deaths, including 69 new cases in Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 253,932, with 5,524 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Monday.
“Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 56 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and seven deaths. There are currently 209 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
On Sunday, MSDH reported 1,606 new cases and 40 new deaths; on Saturday, the agency reported 2,680 cases of the virus and 70 deaths.
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 2,734 cases of coronavirus with 59 deaths, including 69 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities. There were 61 new cases reported in Hancock County on Sunday; and 69 new cases and one new death reported on Saturday.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 13,502 cases with 193 deaths, including 477 cases and 62 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 3,297 total cases with 99 deaths, including 158 cases and 33 deaths in long-term care.
As of Jan. 17, the MSDH estimates that 207,769 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Jan. 15, 1,269 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 333 patients in an ICU and 207 patients on ventilators. There were also 67 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
Additionally, according to MSDH, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19 by order of the State Health Officer. (If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.)
“Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.