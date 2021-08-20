Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday gave an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
“Today, I want to give you an update of the facts on COVID as I see them,” he said. “I trust all Mississippians to make good decisions. But to make good decisions we need facts.”
As of Thursday Aug.19, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that there are 1,633 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 486 in ICU.
“Both of those numbers now exceed the largest number we’ve had during the pandemic,” Reeves said. “In addition to that, both of these numbers are increasing with the presence of the Delta variant, but there is another statistic we must all consider. In the last month, 89 percent of our hospitalizations and 87 percent of our deaths have occurred among the unvaccinated.”
Reeves said that there have been “very few” vaccinated Mississippians hospitalized. More than 1.1 million of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated and 1.35 million have received at least the first dose.
“There are mild side effects to the vaccine,” Reeves said. “And we should be willing to talk about them openly. But they’ve been proven time and again to be mild. And statistics show that they are very effective at preventing serious disease and preventing serious death.”
Out of Mississippi’s 82 counties, only 16 counties have more than 40 percent of its population fully vaccinated, Reeves said.
Last week, the state administered more than 71,000 doses of the vaccine and in the first three days of this week, administered almost 41,000 doses with 25,000 of those being the first dose, he said.
“Now, getting the vaccine is your choice, it is your decision,” Reeves said. “And as your governor, I’ll always defend your right to make that decision and I will respect your decision. As I mentioned the numbers earlier, however, more and more Mississippians are concluding that getting vaccinated is a good choice. A good choice, not only for themselves, but for the people around them. If you are not vaccinated yet, I hope you will talk to your doctor. I hope you will study the statistics and I hope you will make your decision based upon the facts. If you choose to not be vaccinated, there are other choices that you should consider to protect yourself and to protect the people you love. As we saw over the last year and a half, social distancing and masking and avoiding unnecessary indoor crowds have all proven to help and they’re all things you can decide to do on your own.”
Reeves said that he believes individual Mississippians can be “trusted to make good and responsible decisions.”
“Good practices are a choice,” he said. “Staying healthy is a choice. Keeping your neighbors and your co-workers healthy is a choice. Let’s all make the right choices.”
Reeves provided an update about what the state is doing to aid the overburdened hospital system.
MEMA has reviewed the 19 bids received last week and have processed 57 clinical staffing task orders for hospitals throughout the state, he said. Staffing companies are providing their lists to MEMA and the Mississippi State Department of Health for medical licensing in Mississippi. Once that process is complete, Reeves said, staff will be deployed to facilities by early next week.
The state has also received the 150 ventilators requested from FEMA, he said.
Mississippi’s Med-1 field hospital has been deployed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s parking garage to assist. It is a 20-bed unit staffed by 39 National Disaster Medical System Disaster Medical Team members. A seven-person U.S. Public Health Service Team is also working with UMMC to assist with the administration of monoclonal antibodies, Reeves said.
Samaritan’s Purse’s 50-person team has also set up at UMMC to help with statewide transfers in the COVID System of Care, Reeves said. This facility has 32 beds, of which five are ICU.
There is also a 33-member National Disaster Medical Team at North Mississippi Medical Center assisting with hospital decompression, Reeves said. The state has also received 10 two-person federal teams to assist with the administration of monoclonal antibodies.
Reeves said that his priority on schools this year is “simple.”
“Do whatever it takes to stay in-person,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why last week, I extended our state of emergency. I wanted to enable our local school districts to have all the tools they need to keep schools open. If they want to offer vaccines with parents permission, they can. If they want to do social distancing and rearrange class sizes to do it, they can. If they need to utilize masks, they can. I want every school, open every day possible this year. And I’m willing to give local governments every tool they need to do it. We simply cannot accept surrender on educating our kids. Now, we know there will be outbreaks and there will be quarantines. This is the nature of a contagious air-borne virus. As vaccinations increase and as local administrators adopt mitigation tactics that they know will work and be accepted in their areas, these quarantines will decrease.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs spoke about the monoclonal antibodies treatment, which can reduce the need for hospitalization due to COVID-19.
Dobbs said residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for information about where to go to get monoclonal antibodies.
Dobbs said that he did sign an order that allows physicians and nurse practitioners to administer monoclonal antibodies without having to through a physician or a provider first.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering help with transportation to vaccination sites. Call the toll free line at 1-866-813-3616.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, while the Moderna vaccine is for those 16 and up and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved only for those 18 and up.
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
