Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, on Monday announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days.
This extension will continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open. Once again, there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.
