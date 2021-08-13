Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday gave an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
“This current wave seems more and more to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he said. “We are headed towards a new peak and there are a number of challenges that lie ahead. However, we must continue to focus and must continue to remain calm moving forward with logic, with reason, and by following the data.”
Reeves said the difference between the state’s current peak and the last peak lies with “those who are vaccinated versus those who are not.”
“I want to be clear, I’ve been vaccinated,” he said. “My mom’s been vaccinated, my dad’s been vaccinated, my wife’s been vaccinated, my grandmom has been vaccinated. I believe the vaccines are safe. I believe they are effective and I believe that they are the best tool we have moving forward to beat the virus. I have and will continue to encourage my fellow Mississippians to consult with your doctors about the vaccine. I encourage each and every one of you to ask your doctors questions about how the vaccine applies to their unique situation and make the best decision possible for themselves and their family.”
Reeves said there has been an increase in the total number of vaccinations throughout the state. Four weeks ago, he said there were about 18,000 “shots put in arms.” Last week, there were 60,000 shots administrated; and this week, he said, the state is on pace to administering over 70,000 shots.
“In total, about 1.3 million Mississippians have been vaccinated and an additional 400,000-ish Mississippians with some protection from this variant through natural antibodies,” Reeves said. “We continue to see more and more data and the data is becoming more clear. Those who receive the vaccine are significantly less likely to contract the virus and for those very few number of breakthrough cases, they are much less likely to spread the virus and it is highly unlikely that if you have the vaccine that you end up in the hospital or that if you end up in an ICU bed.”
Reeves said that 97 percent of the state’s COVID cases are in the unvaccinated and 89 percent of current hospitalizations are unvaccinated.
With regards to students, Reeves said, there is “nothing more important than keeping our kids in the classroom.”
“Throughout this pandemic, there have been risks associated with virtually both sides of every decision we have made,” he said. “There are certainly some risks to the kids in the classroom and there’s also significant risks to kids not being in the classroom. We accomplished this last year and that’s something many other states struggled to do. But I believe we can accomplish it again. We were able to get our kids in the classroom last year due in large part to the flexibility that we’ve given local school districts. Our school boards and superintendents are our most local governing officials in the state. They are uniquely positioned to deal with the rapidly evolving situation. I’ve entrusted those local school boards and school officials to determine the best way to ensure that our students are safe, that they are in the classroom and that they are learning.”
Reeves on Thursday extended the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency, which will allow for additional resources for the state’s health system, expanded access to telemedicine, and the utilization of Mississippi’s National Guard.
Reeves said his goal from the beginning was to protect the “integrity” of Mississippi’s healthcare system.
“It has never been a realistic goal to eradicate the virus,” he said. “It’s never been a realistic goal to ensure that no one gets the virus. Our goal is to protect the system such that every single Mississippian that can get better with quality care receives that quality care.”
In addition to working with FEMA, Reeves said, the state is also working with the private sector and looking at contractural relationships to provide relief.
Reeves said that MEMA Director Stephen McCraney this week advertised requests for quotes for the staffing of medical services. The deadline to submit was noon on Friday, Aug. 13. Reeves said that MEMA received 19 responses.
“We have requested primarily staffing,” Reeves said. “As I have said over the last week or two, our challenge is much less about the physical aspect of hospital beds or the physical aspect of ICU beds, it’s much more about actually staffing them. I have been advised that Mississippi’s hospitals have lost some 2,000 healthcare professionals, nurses, etc., within the last year. It is staffing shortages that we are having to address.”
Reeves said that the state has requested the following, which includes input from 73 hospitals: 65 physicians; 920 nurses; 41 CRNA; 59 advanced practice nurses; 34 physician assistants; 239 respiratory technicians; and 20 EMT paramedics.
“I am informed that if this staffing can be attained, it would secure and open up 771 Med surge beds and 235 ICU beds not currently staffed in the state,” Reeves said.
Reeves added that this request is for out-of-state resources.
He added that the state has also requested 150 ventilators from the national stockpile and ten monoclonal therapy teams.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state reported its highest number of cases yet on Friday, which was 5,023 and 31 deaths.
“When we look at the deaths we’ve had over the past four days, we’ve lost four healthy people in their 20s, two of them were pregnant, zero vaccinated,” Reeves said. “If we look at those who are in their 30s, in the past four days, we’ve lost 10 people in their 30s. And these aren’t people who are chronically ill, cancer patients, these are normal people who were at work a couple of weeks ago. Ten people in their 30s have died from COVID, zero vaccinated. If we look at those in their 40s, 12 of those have died. Two of those were vaccinated. And then if we look at those who are in their 50s to 60s, 17 have died and one was vaccinated. There’s a pattern here. We are seeing clearly vaccine breakthrough, but by and large, the vaccine’s been incredibly protective and helpful, especially for people who are under 50. People who are over 70, over 80, we are seeing more breakthrough deaths. But we’re not all that surprised as you’ve seen from our previous conversation.”
Dobbs also referenced the FDA’s approval of additional doses of vaccine or booster doses for people in certain high-risk categories.
“Specifically those are for people who have weakened immune systems, people who have cancer and are on chemotherapy or maybe they’re on immunosuppressant drugs or have an autoimmune disorder or maybe transplant patients,” Dobbs said. “This isn’t a blanket booster recommendation, this is only for people who have clear weakened immune systems.”
Dobbs recommends that residents who fit into the high-risk group have a conversation with their doctors.
Dobbs also recommended that anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to speak with his or her health provider about treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which can reduce hospitalization by about 80 to 90 percent.
“If you get COVID, the first thing you do is talk to your doctor about monoclonal, even if you don’t feel that bad yet,” Dobbs said. “You don’t want to wait until you’re so sick that it’s not going to work for you. And if you’re someone who is vaccine hesitant and haven’t made that jump yet, don’t be antibody hesitant.”
McCraney said that MEMA is at day 524 of the COVID response.
He said that MEMA has about 60-day plus days of stockpile in the state’s emergency logistical operation center warehouse.
“To this date, we have issued over 62 million pieces of personal protective equipment to those hospitals and long term care facilities out there that might need it,” he said.
Reeves said that there will not be a statewide mask mandate or statewide intervention at this time.
“If you have not been vaccinated, I encourage you, if you’re going to go out in public, I would encourage you to wear a mask,” Reeves said. “If you have been vaccinated, I believe that the vaccine works and I don’t personally think that extra layer of protection, but it is to be fair an extra layer of protection that may reduce the possibility of transmission of some amounts. If that’s what makes you feel most comfortable, then I’m all for you doing it.”
Reeves added that he doesn’t believe in “mask shaming” on either side of the argument.
“I don’t believe that you ought to shame someone because they are wearing a mask because you don’t believe in them and I don’t believe you ought to shame someone because they’re not wearing a mask because they do believe in them,” Reeves said. “I do believe that every individual ought to make the best decision for themselves to protect themselves.”
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, while the Moderna vaccine is for those 16 and up and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved only for those 18 and up.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering help with transportation to vaccination sites. Call the toll free line at 1-866-813-3616.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.