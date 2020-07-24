Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday amended the “Safe Return” order and placed additional restrictions on social gatherings and events as “COVID-19 cases rise across the state.”
Reeves also placed additional social distancing measures (Executive Order No. 1512) for six more counties, identified as “hotspots,” which includes a mask mandate when in public places.
Those six counties are: Calhoun, Holmes, Lamar, Montgomery, Winston, and Yalobusha Counties.
Reeves also issued Executive Order No. 1511, which pertains to social gatherings.
This order takes effect Saturday, July 25 at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until Monday, Aug. 3.
“We are still in the middle of our most painful period of COVID-19 spread to date,” Reeves said during Friday’s press conference. “We have to slow the spread to prevent our hearth care system from becoming overwhelmed. We’ve seen a tremendous amount of spread in young people. By far, the group driving these high numbers is people in their 20’s. I’ve been talking for about a week about wanting to do something to curb the spread among young, drunk, careless folks.”
The new social distancing measures outlined in Executive Order 1511 (a statewide order), which take effect immediately, include:
- Social gatherings are limited to 10 or less indoors and 20 or less outdoors.
- Bars can only sell alcohol to seated customers, and no alcohol can be sold at restaurants or bars after 11:00 PM until 7:00 AM. Previous social distancing measures, such as limiting to 50% capacity, updating floor plans to ensure 6 feet distance between groups, and limiting to 6 people per table, remain in effect.
Reeves also issued Executive Order No. 1510, which extends the “suspension of work search requirements until Aug. 8 and other unemployment benefits listed in the executive order until Sept. 26.”
The amended safe return order is in effect until Monday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.