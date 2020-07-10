Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday issued Executive Order 1507, which places additional social distancing measures for 13 counties “to protect public health,” including Harrison and Jackson counties.
After consulting with the state’s health experts, 13 counties were indentured as “localized regions with spikes in cases and at a higher risk for transmission.”
They include, Claiborne, Desoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Qutiman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington, and Wayne counties.
“Mississippi is in a fight for our lives,” Reeves said in a release. “COVID-19 is an ever-present threat, and we are in the middle of a spike. It is putting a strain on our hospital system. Today, I am announcing a new order which places tighter restrictions on 13 counties that are seeing greater risk than others. Make no mistake. The risk is present everywhere. It is most visible in these counties.”
Similar to the guidelines set out for other counties previously in Executive Order No. 1483, the governor lays out targeted guidelines for social distancing and sanitation protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the 13 counties, including:
For all businesses:
•All businesses are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and encouraging sick employees to stay home.
•All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and whether they had a fever in the last 48 hours.
•Based on their duties and responsibilities, employees who are unable to maintain at least six feet distance from others must wear a face covering throughout their shifts, such as a face mask. Their face coverings must be cleaned or replaced daily.
•Hand sanitizer must be provided to all employees, which can include a hand rub or soap.
For retail businesses (in addition to measures above):
•Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.
•All customers must wear a face covering while inside the retail business.
•Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances, in or near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.
•Retail businesses are expected to make all efforts to maintain a six foot distance between customers at all times.
•Carts, baskets, and other similar surfaces touched by customers must be sanitized after each use. Other high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.
For people out in public:
•Everyone must wear face coverings when at public gatherings or in a shopping environment.
•People must maintain a six foot distance between themselves and others.
•Further limits on social gatherings: down to no more than 10 indoors and 20 outdoors.
