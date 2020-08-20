Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday issued social distancing guidelines for college and university outdoor stadiums and game day events in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“I know it’s a topic that we constantly get questions about,” Reeves said during Thursday’s press conference. “It’s something that’s been polarizing around the country — some conferences have opted not to make any effort to play. Some states have not yet put out their plans. This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor. We took their joint recommendations, and with a little work we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur.”
Under Executive Order No. 1519, bowl seating is limited to no more than 25 percent of seating capacity while maintaining six feet distance between households, with limits on club areas and suites. Additional social distancing measures include:
- Everyone over the age of six must wear masks as they enter/exit and throughout the stadium, unless they are seated. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.
- Game day events such as tailgating and rallies outside the stadiums are prohibited.
- Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential for the game.
- Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.
- All transactions should be contactless and touchless, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.
The order also states that all “game day/event day social gatherings outside college and university stadiums shall be strictly prohibited. This prohibition applies to all tailgating, picnics, fanfare areas, and the like.”
