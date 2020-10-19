Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 with Executive Order 1527.
The order places a 10 percent capacity requirement on healthcare facilities throughout the state, a release from the governor’s office states.
“If hospitals cannot maintain 10 percent of their capacity of COVID-19 patients, they must delay elective procedures,” the release states. “This was a vital part of the effort to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed during the summer wave. Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases have increased over the past few weeks — part of a global and national trend of increasing cases."
Reeves also announced additional measures for the following counties only: Chickasaw, Claiborne, DeSoto, Forrest, Itawamba, Jackson, Lamar, Lee, and Neshoba.
The additional measures in these counties include: Indoor social gatherings should be listed to groups of 10; outdoor social gatherings should be limited to groups of 50; and face coverings are required while indoors and interacting with the public without social distancing.
“We’ve seen this before,” Reeves said Monday. “We know what can happen if we allow this to get out of control, and so we want to be proactive to prevent that from happening. None of these elements are silver bullets. None of them will totally eliminate the virus. We have to allow for life to go on in the meantime. As we wait for a vaccine, our mission is the same as it ever was: To prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed. That has to be the focus.”
The criteria for additional measures include: More than 500 cases per 100,000 residents over a designated two-week period or more than 200 cases total over the designated two-week period (with more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents).
The new order takes effect on Wed. Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. and will last until Wed. Nov. 11.
