Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced additional COVID-19 measures in an effort to slow the spread statewide.
The new directives — Executive Orders No. 1535 and 1536 — will expire on Jan. 15, 2021.
For social gatherings, where social distancing is not possible, “crowds will be limited to a group of no more than 10 in a single space indoors. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity,” according to a release from the governor’s office.
Reeves also said that face coverings are required in schools statewide when social distancing is not possible.
Masks are also required indoors and when interacting with the public in the following counties: Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties.
Reeves also addressed K-12 extracurricular events, which will be “limited to the lesser of four spectators per students participating or 250 ticketed spectators. Other indoor arenas will be limited to the lesser of 10 percent capacity of 1,000 attendees,” the orders state.
“All of these measures are important, and I hope that the people of Mississippi will make an honest effort to participate in slowing the spread of the virus,” Reeves said Wednesday.
A copy of the executive orders can be found at www.seacoastecho.com.
