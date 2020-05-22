Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday extended the “Safer-at-Home” order until Monday, June 1 at 8 a.m to “continue flattening the curve while allowing Mississippians to safely get back to work and move around their communities.”
Executive Order 1488 also added Holmes County to the list of “hotspot counties — named in Executive Order 1483 — under additional social distancing measures.” Other counties listed include: Attala, Leake, Scott, Jasper, Neshoba, Newton, and Lauderdale.
“We cannot ask the people of Mississippi to do more than they are able to do for a sustained period of time,” Reeves said during his daily Facebook press conference. “Over the past two weeks, we have steadily opened up more and more of our economy. That is good and right. It is necessary. There are very, very few businesses still closed. There will still be some guidelines in place for businesses — but we will be out of the business of closing down anybody.”
Reeves on Friday also issued Executive Order 1487, which allows for the reopening of outdoor recreational facilities. The order details social distance guidelines and takes effect on Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m. and is in effect until Monday, June 1, at 8 a.m.
Guidelines under Executive Order No. 1487 include:
Outdoor Recreational Facilities:
For businesses/facilities:
•Before they can reopen, the entire outdoor park must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom, including areas not open to the public.
•All outdoor parks are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
•Waiting areas and lines must mark spots at least 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. Employees must be stationed there to make sure social distancing is followed.
•No more than 50% of the outdoor park's capacity.
•Outdoor parks must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.
•Equipment must be rearranged and/or deactivated to ensure at least 6 feet between customers.
•All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.
•Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances.
•Food services are allowed, following restaurant guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.
For employees:
•All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.
•All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.
•Face coverings must be provided to all employees. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.
For customers:
•Customers must be screened upon entry into the outdoor park.
•Customers must sanitize their hands upon entry and when moving between rides or equipment.
Schools and Sports Complexes:
•Schools may open weight rooms and training facilities for use by students, following gym guidelines under Executive Order No. 1480.
•Team practices at outdoor sports complexes and multi-field complexes and schools' outdoor practices are allowed to resume, following outdoor recreational activities guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.