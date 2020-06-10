Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday issued two new executive orders in relation to COVID-19, one extending the Safe Return and the other getting government employees back to work.
“These should not be taken as a signal that the risk is gone,” Reeves said during his Wednesday press briefing. “COVID-19 is still here, still deadly, still contagious. It is purely a recognition of the costs of continued shutdowns and heavy regulation.”
Reeves extended the Safe Return order until Monday, June 29 at 8 a.m.
The new order, Executive Order 1496, goes into effect on Monday, June 15 at 8 a.m.
Under the new order, the 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars that serve alcohol is lifted.
In addition, gyms and fitness center can increase the number of customers to 50 percent of maximum capacity. Outdoor and indoor arenas can open under social distancing restrictions such as limited seating capacity to 25 percent and following guidelines listed in Executive Order No. 1492.
The second order Reeves issued Wednesday is Executive Order No. 1495, which “sunsets administrative leave for state, local, and municipal government employees set under Executive Orders 1458 and 1460 to end on Wednesday, July 1.”
Last month, Reeves issued Executive Order No. 1484, which directed government employees to begin safely returning to work.
Reeves also declared a State of Emergency in relation to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
