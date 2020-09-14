Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced the extension of the Safe Return Order, which includes the statewide mask mandate, until Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
Executive Order 1522 also includes amendments to COVID-19 social distancing measures.
“Group gathering limitations are now at no more than 10 indoors or 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible,” the release states. “If people are able to social distance, group gatherings are set at no more than 20 indoors or 100 outdoors.”
The maximum capacity for retail businesses, restaurants, gyms and seated dinners at reception halls, and conferences has been increased to 75 percent. Party sizes in restaurants are now limited to 10 people per table, and gyms can be open 24 hours a day.
