Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced that he is extending the Safe Return order and also added an additional eight counties to the county-specific executive order to continue “combating the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state.”
The social distancing measures outlined in Reeves' original Safe Return order have been extended until Monday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m.
“We are throwing everything that we can at the hospital crisis in our state, and we are going to continue working to ensure the integrity of our health care system,” Reeves said during Thursday’s press conference. “I want to underscore again: even if you do not personally fear Coronavirus, the overwhelming of the system affects everybody. If you get in a car wreck, you don’t want to be treated in a tent like we saw in other parts of the country. You want to get the best possible care.”
The following counties have been added to the county-specific executive orders, which includes stricter social-distancing guidelines and a mask mandate: Carroll, Coahoma, Jones, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Pontotoc Counties. The order for the newly added counties goes into effect Monday, Aug. 3.
