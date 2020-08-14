Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return; mask mandate until Aug. 31; places attendance cap on K-12 extracurricular activities
- Echo Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday extended the Safe Return order, which includes the statewide mask mandate, until Monday, Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.
The new order also places limitations on K-12 extracurricular activities throughout the state.
According to Executive Order 1518, the attendance cap on all K-12 extracurricular activities, such as football and band concerts, to no more than two spectators per participant. In addition, each event “must have a dedicated safety officer to ensure all social distancing measures are followed as well.”
“Sports and these other activities are instrumental in the lives of our young Mississippians,” Reeves said during Friday’s press conference. They teach discipline and responsibility in a way that can’t be replicated. That said, we are living through a pandemic. One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds. Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news updates? Signup today!
Headlines
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Hancock district reports COVID-19 incidents at three different schools
- Lynne Little Benvenutti Hurst
- Kidd will not seek school board reelection; deadline to qualify for school board election is Sept. 4
- MSDH reports 476 new cases of COVID-19 in state, five new cases in Hancock
- MSDH reports 644 new cases of COVID-19, 33 new deaths
- Corley named OLA head volleyball coach
- Hancock Hawks’ Fieldhouse nears completion
- RADM James Elton McCardell, Jr
- Timothy Randolph Bourgeois
- Milton Thomas
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
View Demo e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.