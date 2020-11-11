Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced the extension of the Safe Recovery executive order, which was set to expire today.
The new expiration date is Dec. 11.
The counties that are still under county-specific orders, including a mask mandate, are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.
“I know that we are all tired and ready to move,” Reeves said in a press release. “But the virus is still here. It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”
Reeves on Tuesday announced via Facebook that his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our entire family will be getting tested again and isolating for the time being,” Reeves said in the post. “Stay safe and God bless!”
