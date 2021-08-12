Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday extended Mississippi’s State of Emergency due to COVID-19 for 30 more days.
The original state of emergency was set to expire on Aug. 15.
“This extension will ease the process of marshaling additional resources for our response, allow our system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and will keep options open for use of the great men and women of the MS National Guard,” Reeves said in a statement on Facebook. “There will be no lockdowns and there will be no statewide mandates.”
