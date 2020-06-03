Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced that DMV stations will reopen on Monday, June 8.
Reeves, along with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and state health offices, have issued social distancing procedures in order to “operate safely and efficiently during the pandemic.”
“Let’s be honest, they were a mess before,” Reeves said during Wednesday’s press briefing. “The pent-up demand created by the pandemic is only going to make existing problems worse. We think we’ve got a plan in place to make it run as safely and smoothly as possible, but there is a lot of structural work we’ve got to do for a real fix.”
Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said Wednesday that “Mississippians have been greatly inconvenienced through the time our driver license stations have been closed and we appreciate their patience through this transition moving forward.”
“We are working diligently to safely reopen while protecting our employees and the customers we serve,” Tindell said.
In an effort to adhere to social distancing protocols, residents will be allowed to visit DMV stations on the day of the week that corresponds with the first letter of their last name. Walks-ins are welcome on “Walk-In Wednesdays.”
The schedule is as follows:
•Monday: A-E
•Tuesday: F-L
•Wednesday: "Walk-in Wednesday"
•Thursday: M-S
•Friday: T-Z
Reeves also said he encourages “that people wear face coverings, such as cloth masks, when they are inside the stations.”
The following services will be available at permanent driver license stations:
•CDL Transactions
•Out of State Transfers
•New Credentials
•New Identification Card Credentials
•Security Guard Permits (Wednesdays only)
•Sex Offender Registration
•Permit tests for students
•Reinstatements
•Non-U.S. Citizens
•Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses
Residents can access renewal services, duplicate driver licenses, ID cards, and address changes on the DPS website at www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.
Road tests for non-commercial drivers are waived until further notice, Tindell said. Minors must submit an affidavit completed by parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time. Affidavits are available on the DPS website.
View the complete listing of DMV stations and additional information at www.dps.ms.gov.
