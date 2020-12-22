Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday announced additional COVID-19 measures in an effort to slow the spread statewide, which includes the addition of Hancock County to a mask mandate.
The new directive — Executive Order No. 1539 — will take effect at 8 a.m. on Wed. Dec. 23 and expire on Jan. 15, 2021.
The counties added today “have also met the specific criteria to be placed under a mask mandate,” a release from the governor’s office states.
The counties added on Tuesday include: Benton, George, Greene, Hancock, Humphreys, Jasper, Leake, Newton, Pike, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahtachie, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, and Wilkinson.
Masks are required indoors and when interacting with the public in the following counties: Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties.
As of Tuesday, 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under mask mandates, the release states, and with the holiday season approaching, “please remember to social distance, keep gatherings small, and wear your mask.”
“We all need to be extra aware,” Reeves said in the release. “You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas.”
A copy of the executive orders can be found at www.seacoastecho.com.
