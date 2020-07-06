Gov. extends "Safe Return" until July 20
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday extended his “Safe Return” order until Monday, July 20 at 8 a.m in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The current Safe Return order was set to expire on Monday, July 6 at 8 a.m.
Safe Return guidelines were instituted in Executive Order 1492 and amended in Executive Orders 1496 and 1500.
