Child care facility workers in Mississippi can now receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing at selected Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) community testing locations conducted at many county health departments, and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson.
K-12 teachers, staff, school administrators and child care workers of Mississippi licensed child care facilities can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at https://covidschedule.umc.edu/.
For a list of scheduled testing sites, visit http://HealthyMS.com/page/14,22406,420,874.html.
Keep up with the latest COVID-19 information by downloading the free MS Ready mobile app or follow MSDH by email and social media at www.HealthyMS.com/connect.
