The number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is climbing again, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that if more people don’t get vaccinated against the virus, many more people across the state are going to “die needlessly.”
On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported an additional 796 cases of COVID-10 in the state and three new deaths over the three-day period between July 9 and July 11, plus an additional death that occurred on July 4 and was identified later from a death certificate report.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases is now 324,853, with 7,441 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Monday morning. “There are currently 29 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
“Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases continue to be pushed higher by the delta variant of COVID-19 that is rapidly gaining ground among the unvaccinated.”
Dobbs said in a Zoom-call town hall on Friday that the MSDH is recommending that any 65 or oder or anyone of any age with other health issues avoid any indoor mass gatherings in the next few weeks, even if they have been vaccinated. He urged everyone in Mississippi age 12-up to get fully vaccinated.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in the same meeting that the there have been about 150 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi.
As of last Thursday morning, 180 Mississippi residents were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 21 patients on ventilators. As of Monday morning, 228 people were hospitalized with 32 on ventilators.
As of Friday, there were no Delta variant cases reported in Hancock County, but there had been seven cases of the Alpha variant.
As of Monday morning, 3,939 cases of the virus — 17 since last Thursday — with 88 deaths had been reported in Hancock County, including 69 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities.
In Harrison County, 18,823 cases and 318 deaths had been reported as of Monday, including 490 cases and 70 deaths in long-term care.
“If you haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, it's time to reconsider,” according to a separate MSDH statement issued Monday. “The delta variant that's now circulating means that your risk is higher than it has been in the past. It's not only easier to get COVID-19 now, it's more likely that you'll be seriously ill (and pass illness on to family and friends). If you're unvaccinated and 65 or older, COVID-19 can be deadly -- but the new delta variant is also putting young adults into the hospital. There are convenient and free vaccinations available almost everywhere in Mississippi. Take a minute to locate one near you and schedule a visit. Check for local providers at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ , or one of MSDH's vaccination sites around the state: https://msdh.ms.gov/.page/14,23419,420,976.html.”
As of last Thursday, only about 11,899 Hancock County residents — about 25 percent of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 10,636 Hancock residents — about 22 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated.
If you need a ride to get vaccinated, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering help with transportation. Call the toll free line, 1-866-813-3616.
Local pediatricians also recommend that parents have their children vaccinated before the 2021-2022 school year begins in August.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, while the Moderna vaccine is for those 16-up and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved only for those 18-up.
