Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday announced that teachers and first responders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 1.
People can make their appointments by calling 1-877-978-6453 or visiting www.covidvaccine.umc.edu.
Reeves said on Tuesday that more than 500,000 Mississippians have received their vaccines, which includes 350,000 first doses.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that although overall number of cases and deaths are in decline, he encourages everyone to get the vaccine when available to them and continue to wear a mask and avoid large gatherings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.