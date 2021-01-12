Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday announced that the state will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations to Mississippians over the age of 65 and to those residents 18 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.
Reeves also announced that 62,744 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered over the past four weeks. The current total number represents about two percent of Mississippi’s total population, he said.
From the Mississippi State Department of Health:
- The COVID-19 vaccination is a two-dose series. For Pfizer’s vaccine, the second dose is due 21 days after. For the Moderna vaccine, the second dose is due 28 days after.
- The COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are not interchangeable. The second dose in the two-dose series must be the same manufacture/type of vaccine as the first.
- Please schedule your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the same facility you received your first dose.
Mississippians can call 1-877-978-6453 or go to covidvaccine.umc.edu to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local hospitals and private clinics can now provide COVID-19 vaccinations to adults 75 and older. For a list of local providers, visit msdh.ms.gov.
