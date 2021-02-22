The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 242 new cases of COVID-19, including five new cases in Hancock County, and no new deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 290,874, with 6,553 deaths.,” according to the agency’s statement Monday. “There are currently 93 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
On Sunday, MSDH reported 390 new cases and no new deaths statewide; on Saturday, the agency reported 350 cases with 19 new deaths.
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,371 cases of coronavirus with 73 deaths. There were three new cases reported in Hancock County on Sunday; and two new cases reported on Saturday.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 16,363 cases with 269 deaths.
Pearl River County had 4,057 total cases with 127 deaths.
MSDH did not release any new information about COVID-19 cases in long-term care on Monday morning, but as of Sunday, there were 58 cases and 14 deaths recorded in Hancock-area long-term care facilities.
As of Feb. 15, the MSDH estimates that 264,456 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Feb. 14, there were 572 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 153 patients in an ICU and nearly 100 patients on ventilators. There were also 27 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“All residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
Additionally, according to MSDH, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19 by order of the State Health Officer. (If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.)
“Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
