Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced that applications for the “Back to Business Mississippi” grant program will be live on Thursday, June 11 at noon.
The applications are available at www.backtobusinessms.org.
“We need to always remember the pandemic was not just a public health emergency,” Reeves said during his daily press briefing. “It plunged our country into the greatest job loss since the Great Depression. The economic damage — and the human cost of it — has been incalculable. We need to do everything in our power to take care of our neighbors.”
MDA’s interim director John Rounsaville said that MDA’s “top priority” has been to implement the “Back to Business Mississippi” grant program.
“We are happy to announce that MDA began talking applications today to help businesses that suffered economic losses during COVID-19,” Rounsaville said during Wednesday’s press briefing.
Businesses with less than 50 employees or less could receive up to $25,000, depending on expenses during the pandemic.
Expenses under the grant program include: mortgage interest, rent, payroll, utilities, and other pandemic-related expenses. However, under the CARES Act, the grant cannot cover lost revenue.
A list of eligibility guidelines can be found on the “Back to Business Mississippi” website.
