When people in south Mississippi think about low pressure systems in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s usually summer and fall when tropical lows threaten to strengthen into havoc-wreaking hurricanes.
But Gulf low pressure systems also affect us in other seasons, although without the anxiety and potential destruction that come with their warm-weather cousins. As cold fronts move offshore over the warm waters of the Gulf in late fall, winter, and early spring, they often slow down and eventually become stationary. If a disturbance at the high altitudes of the jet stream moves across Texas or northern Mexico toward the Gulf, it causes a wave of low pressure to form in the lower portions of the atmosphere along the frontal boundary in the western Gulf.
The surface low pressure system is pushed northeastward towards the northern Gulf Coast by the winds at higher altitudes, bringing with it clouds and rain. That’s the scenario that National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters expect to play out twice in the coming days, first on Saturday (January 21) and again on Tuesday (January 24).
A cool front passed across south Mississippi early Thursday morning. A line of showers associated with the front brought about one-quarter of an inch of rain to most locations in Hancock County. As of Friday, that front has stalled in the far southern reaches of the Gulf, and a slight counterclockwise rotation in the winds, a tell-tale sign of low pressure, is already showing up on the weather map in the southwest Gulf.
By Saturday a trough of low pressure several miles high in the atmosphere will be moving across Texas. Ahead of this disturbance in the upper atmosphere, surface pressures will fall, especially in the frontal zone that divides cooler and milder air in the southwest Gulf. Unlike its tropical cousins, which are entirely warm air phenomena, this winter Gulf low will draw much of its strength from the clash of warm and cold air along the frontal zone.
As is usually the case for these winter lows, it will move northeastward. The front, which passed us as a cool front on Thursday and became a stationary front on Friday, will head back towards the coast as a warm front on Saturday. Occasional rain is likely Saturday and into Saturday night as the warm front and low pressure system approach the coast.
Winds will increase from the east on Saturday as the pressure difference grows between the low in the Gulf and a ridge of high pressure lying along the east coast of the United States. The NWS forecasts winds in Mississippi Sound of 20 to 25 knots Saturday and Saturday night. That’s not nearly as intense as a tropical storm, but still strong enough to warrant small craft advisories.
By midnight Saturday, the center of the low will be very near the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As the low continues toward the northeast, a cold front trailing southward from the center of the low will pass across south Mississippi. Because air flows counterclockwise around all low pressure systems in the Northern Hemisphere, by Sunday morning winds in south Mississippi will be blowing from the west.
The cold front that passes through on Sunday morning will follow a pattern very similar to its predecessor. By Monday (January 23) it is forecast to stall in the Gulf. Monday night yet another disturbance in the jet stream will be moving eastward through Texas and the Central Plains states, which will once again help spin up low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico.
By Tuesday as this new Gulf low and the old front head our way, rain chances and winds will once again be on the increase. Computer weather models indicate that Tuesday’s (January 24) low pressure system may be even stronger than the one over the weekend. They also indicate that the center of the low will likely move ashore to our west pushing warm air well inland into south Mississippi. That could mean that we may need to be on the alert for possible severe thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night.
