The scorching heat wave that enveloped the Gulf South all last week continuef into the weekend, but there are signs that temperatures will slowly return to more normal levels this week.
Abnormally high temperatures and oppressively muggy humidity levels have combined over the past several days across a broad swath of the United States from Texas to Florida and north to Kansas and Missouri to create unpleasant and in some cases deadly conditions. Thirteen heat-related deaths were reported in Texas and one in Louisiana. The National Weather Service (NWS) placed much of the region, including coastal Mississippi, under an Excessive Heat Warning for several days.
Some of the hottest temperatures in our immediate region were 100 at the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport and 101 at the Slidell Airport on Wednesday. New Orleans International Airport set a new record with 100 degrees last Thursday.
It hasn’t been cooling off much at night either, mainly because the muggy amounts of water vapor in the air traps the heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere. Early morning lows have only been managing to fall into the upper 70s or even lower 80s in some locations. Baton Rouge on Thursday tied their record for warmest low temperature in the month of June with a low of only 81 degrees.
The culprit for the hot weather has been a large dome of high pressure in the middle atmosphere several miles above the earth’s surface which has been keeping the hot air below it in place. The center of high pressure has been moving ever so slowly eastward from Texas and on Friday was sitting right on top of Mississippi with its influence extending outward for hundreds of miles.
However, this high pressure system will slowly weaken and shrink as it continues to creep eastward. In its wake, a trough of low pressure and cooler temperatures will steadily ease its way into the central United States. Not only will high and low temperatures begin decreasing a degree or two each day beginning today, Monday, the lower pressure and cooler temperatures above us will mean a significant increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.
That has led the NWS’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, to predict that one inch rainfall totals are likely for coastal Mississippi for Monday through Friday (July 3-7). As always is the case with summertime thunderstorms, some locations will likely receive that much or more in a single round of storms.
Rain-cooled air means that nights will be cooler this week, especially in areas that experience showers the previous afternoon or evening where early morning lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s.
All in all, a return to more typical summertime weather after a few days of excessive heat and below-normal shower coverage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.