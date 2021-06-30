The Waveland Helping Hands Community Organization on Saturday hosted its annual Juneteenth celebration at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Waveland.
According to a WHHCO booklet, “Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — which had become official January 1, 1863. The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance.”
On June 17, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, creating a new federal holiday.
“Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation, and a promise of a brighter morning to come,” Biden said prior to signing. “This is a day of profound — in my view — profound weight and profound power. A day in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take — what I’ve long called ‘America’s original sin.’’’
Biden added that Juneteenth “represents not only the commemoration of the end of slavery in America more than 150 years ago, but the ongoing work to have to bring true equity and racial justice into American society, which we can do.”
WHHCO Vice-President Clarence Harris said Saturday that the declaration of Juneteenth as a national holiday was a “wonderful thing and a long time coming.”
WHHCO also made a presentation to West Hancock County Fire Rescue Chief Deedra Burton.
Harris said that Burton has been with the fire department for more than 20 years and worked her way up to become chief.
“She’s the first minority black female chief, at least on the Gulf Coast for a volunteer department,” Harris said.
Burton thanked the WHHCO for the honor.
“I never imagined in a million years, something I just love to do would lead me here,” she said.
During Saturday’s event, the community painted, played chess, learned about voter registration, and also where to take the COVID-19 vaccination.
Harris said that despite having to postpone the event by a week, there was a nice turnout.
“Those that came out seemed to enjoy themselves,” Harris said.
WHHCO members include: Harris, President Earllean Washington, Mayola Haynes, Edna Summers, Ruby Wells, Elizabeth Simpkins, Veronica Harrington, Leroy Hawkins, Karen Singleton, Cynthia Simpkins, Vera Barnes, Kanisha Jones, Rev. Robert Preston, Rev. Joel Wallace, Arthur Clementine, Bruce Northridge, Ira Hatchett, Terry Harris, Douglas Hawkins, and Ann Steinmetz.
Harris said that from now through the end of July, Steinmetz will be hosting basic chess lessons every Monday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the community center, located at MLK Park at 447 Herlihy St. in Waveland. Lessons are open to young adults and adults, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.