The month of May usually gives coastal Mississippians their first taste of summer, but in June summer makes itself at home and stays for a while.
Using 30 years of data from 1991-2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has computed average daily low and high temperatures for coastal Hancock County. The averages slowly increase each day from June 1st, 70 and 85 degrees, to June 30th, 74 and 88 degrees.
In a month where cool fronts become increasingly rare visitors to our area, temperatures usually don’t vary much from the averages, or from day to day on the Mississippi Coast compared to other seasons of the year. But, of course there have been notable exceptions.
On the cool side, overnight low temperatures have fallen into the 50s a total of 27 times in June since 1893 when record-keeping began at the long-term weather stations in Biloxi and Gulfport. The record was a chilly 52 degrees, which not surprisingly was set at the beginning of the month on June 1, 1984.
On the other end of the temperature spectrum, there have been a number of significant heat waves in June with the mercury climbing to 100 degrees or higher 18 times since 1893. The hottest day on record in June was on June 4, 2011, when it reached 103 degrees at the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport.
Dew point temperatures, which indicate how much water vapor is in the air, increase dramatically as summer kicks into high gear in south Mississippi. A dew point above 70 degrees feels muggy to almost everyone, and those levels usually become increasingly common as the month progresses.
Increasing heat and humidity make scattered mostly afternoon thundershowers a common occurrence during the month. Rain falls on 10 to 14 days during an average June. The higher averages are inland away from the immediate coastal areas as the sea breeze tends to set off showers as it moves inland.
The average total rainfall for the month is six to seven inches, making June usually one of the three wettest months of the year in coastal Mississippi. However, there can be large deviations from normal. In 1969 and 2009, less than an inch fell at many locations in south Mississippi.
There have been a dozen years during the past century when June rainfall exceeded 10 inches. Topping the list was 2017, when more than 16 inches of rainfall fell in most locations along the coast. At least one-third of that was due to Tropical Storm Cindy on June 20-22, 2017, whose center came ashore in western Louisiana, placing Mississippi on the wet side of the storm.
June’s showers often contain frequent lightning, posing a threat to anyone who fails to take cover indoors as the storms develop and occur. Summer is the season with the most lightning strikes along the Gulf Coast, with the number of strikes ramping up in June and reaching their climatological maximum in the middle and latter part of July.
Some of June’s thunderstorms can also produce damaging winds. In Hancock County, there were 16 high wind events (gusts over 50 knots) in June in the 60 years, 1950-2009, which is more than any other month of the year.
Lightning and thunderstorm-generated wind gusts are why everyone involved in outdoor activities in June along the Mississippi Coast, on land and on the water, should stay weather alert when thunderstorms begin to develop. While none are forecast for today (Friday, June 2) or Sunday (June 4), isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible every other afternoon through next Friday (June 9).
