The employees at Waveland’s City Hall hosted a friendly competition in an effort to the fill the halls with Christmas cheer.
The idea was the brain child of administrative assistant Hannah McRaney. The decorating contest was between the upstairs and downstairs employees.
The employees upstairs included Katherine Corr in purchasing and accounts payable; McRaney, Jeanne Conrad in building and zoning; and Makesi Willis in the building and zoning department. The upstairs crew chose the theme of “Candyland.” The halls are decorated with a candy cane forest, gum drop pass, snowflake lake, and lollipop woods.
At the top of the stairs is a Christmas tree with cutouts from the game Candyland, which also includes pictures of the downstairs employees.
Upon entering city hall’s downstairs entrance, guests were greeted with a familiar Christmas figure, the Grinch.
Signs in the hallway directed guests to Whoville, Grinch’s Lane (which was upstairs), and Mount Crumpit.
Atop a table was a television playing “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The table also featured a stuffed animal in the shape of the Grinch, rice krispy treats, and a green drink.
Downstairs employees who work in the city’s utilities department include Julie Bromwell, Lisa Ladner, Erin Manix, and team captain Tanya Duenas.
Reion Galloway played the Grinch.
Volunteers with RSVP on Friday judged the decorations and declared the downstairs crew the winners.
Corr said that is was a “friendly” competition to keep morale up.
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said that he “really” loved that they had hosted a competition between the upstairs and downstairs employees.
“It was a good, healthy competition and I’m really proud of them for all the hard work they put into it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.