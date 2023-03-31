Tornadoes, hail, and damaging straight-line winds are a threat today (Friday, March 31) from central Mississippi to Illinois, and another round of severe weather is likely for that region again on Tuesday (April 4) according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Fortunately for south Mississippi, the centers of the low pressure systems responsible for the storms are forecast to track far enough north, passing through Iowa and Wisconsin, that no risk of severe weather is expected here.
Instead the main weather headline along the northern Gulf Coast as March ends and April begins will be warmer than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs will approach or exceed 80 degrees today and most days during the next week. Inland locations farther away from the moderating influence of the cool waters of Mississippi Sound will reach the middle 80s.
The average daily high temperatures for the first week in April using data from the last 30 years are in the lower 70s near the coast and middle 70s in the central and northern sections of the three coastal Mississippi counties. The warmest temperatures on record for the first week of April in Biloxi, where records go back to 1893, range from 85 to 87 degrees.
The warm start to April may be a sign of things to come according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The Gulf Coast has a better than 50 percent chance of averaging warmer-than-normal for the three-month period of April, May, and June.
CPC says that one of the factors pointing to the likelihood of a warm April along the Gulf Coast is that sea surface temperatures across much of the Gulf of Mexico are warmer-than-average for this time of year.
