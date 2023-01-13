January’s warmer-than-normal start across south Mississippi ended, at least temporarily, on Thursday night as a cold front swept across the region. Behind the front we can expect a sunny, dry, but chilly weekend as a high pressure system covers the Gulf South.
As the cold front destabilized the mild, humid air ahead of it on Thursday, it kicked off showers and a few thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts for the day, which was the only rain in Hancock County during the week of January 8-14, ranged from just a few hundredths of an inch near the coast to over half an inch in the far northern parts of the county.
Even with the break up of early morning clouds, temperatures on Friday (January 13) will struggle to reach the middle 50s. With clear skies allowing heat to easily radiate out into space Friday night, lows early Saturday morning are forecast to slip below the freezing mark in interior parts of the county and be near the freezing mark even near the coast.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell expect that, despite bright sunshine on Saturday, the low angle of the mid-January sun won’t provide as much heating as at most other times of the year, so temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night and early Sunday will likely be a couple of degrees warmer than Friday night and early Saturday as a ridge of warmer temperatures in the upper atmosphere slides toward us from the central part of the United States.
By Sunday afternoon the warming trend will be in full swing as afternoon highs rise back into the 60s. For the upcoming week, southerly winds will bring back even warmer and decidedly more humid conditions. Forecast highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coast and in the middle 70s inland, with lows in the 50s and 60s will be ten to twenty degrees warmer than the historical averages for Hancock County for mid-January.
As often is the case this time of year, fog may become an issue near the coast beginning Monday and continuing through mid-week as mild, humid air blows across the cooler waters of the extreme northern Gulf and Mississippi Sound.
A chance of showers is in the forecast from Monday night through most of the remainder of the work week (January 17-20) as a couple of cool fronts approach the area.
But regardless of what happens with the rain chances during the upcoming week, the weekend's chilly temperatures will soon be nothing more than a memory.
